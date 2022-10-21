Arsenal recently sent scouts to watch Palmeiras winger Endrick who would cost in the region of £62m.

Endrick recently made his Palmeiras debut at the age of 16. The young winger is one of the brightest talents in Brazil and there’s a good chance we could be seeing him playing in Europe soon.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that any interested club would have to pay £62m to sign Endrick.

There’s no doubt that many European clubs will be keeping tabs on Endrick at the moment and according to journalist Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Arsenal have recently sent scouts to watch the Brazilian.

?EXCL | Arsenal scouts watched Endrick, the 16-year-old Brazilian player of Palmerias, during the match against Sao Paulo.

?? ? #AFC ? #AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/k2HfZhcbON — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 20, 2022

Mkel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have centered their recruitment around young talents. The likes of Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira were recently brought to the club, and Arteta has shown immense faith in some of his current youngsters, including William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka.

The chances of Endrick immediately breaking into the Arsenal starting eleven if he was to join are slim, but signing him with a long-term plan would be a smart move.