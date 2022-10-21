Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to make an attempt to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskheli.

Kvaratskheli has been impressive since making the move to Napoli, playing a pivotal role in their unbeaten run stretching back to April.

The Georgian international’s trickery and pace makes him a nightmare for defenders and his performances are now attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

According to Napoli Magazine, both Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to swoop for the Napoli winger.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and eight assists in just 14 games so far this season. Kvaratskhelia only arrived at Napoli during the summer transfer window on a five-year deal, but there’s a feeling he could quickly outgrow the Italian club.

Now, Napoli are performing at the level of many of the elite clubs in Europe, but their club size isn’t on the level of Manchester City or Chelsea.

This could tempt Kvaratskhelia into a move to the Premier League, and the report from Napoli Magazine claims that they will find it difficult to keep hold of him for too much longer.