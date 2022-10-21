Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Since joining Juventus, McKennie has flickered between being a regular starter and more of a squad player. This season, McKennie has found himself more involved in the first-team squad, and his performances are now attracting the interest of multiple clubs around Europe.

According to Simon Phillips via his Substack column, Chelsea and Manchester United are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on the American midfielder.

The report claims that Tottenham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Leeds United, and Aston Villa are also interested in McKennie.

Manchester United recently brought in Casemiro from Real Madrid to reinforce their midfield. However, the Brazilian isn’t the long-term answer due to his age, so signing a midfielder like McKennie, 24, would be a smart move.

Chelsea are in a similar position with their ageing midfield, including N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. The Chelsea duo are also out of contract at the end of the season, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea linked with McKennie.