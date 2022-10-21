Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez spent his whole youth career playing for Argentinian side River Plate. Last summer, Benfica brought Fernandez to Europe, and the young midfielder has become a regular in the side this season.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, and according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to secure his signature.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so Chelsea will need to recruit one or two midfielders in the next few months.

Even if Chelsea opt to extend the contracts of the aforementioned pair, they aren’t getting any younger, so bringing in a 21-year-old midfielder who is already a regular at a Champions League club, but is yet to reach their full potential, would be some shrewd business.

However, Liverpool are also in need of a midfielder. After a disappointing start to the season, and with the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson showing signs of declining, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for a refresh in midfield, so it could be an interesting race to sign the Argentine.