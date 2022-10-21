Chelsea are set to make Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham their number one transfer target.

Despite being just 19 years old, Bellingham is already a key player for both Dortmund and England. Bellingham has captained Dortmund at times this season, an achievement very few 19-year-olds are able to boast of.

Bellingham made the brave decision to move to Germany at a young age, and it’s certainly paid off for him.

After moving from Birmingham, not many would have expected Bellingham to become a regular at Dortmund so quickly, and his performances for the Bundesliga side have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are set to make Bellingham their priority signing for next summer, as they look to revamp their midfield.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so bringing in a midfielder was always going to be a priority for Chelsea.

Signing Bellingham will not only provide Chelsea with a midfielder for the present, but a player who is far from reaching his potential and can be a regular for the club for many years to come.