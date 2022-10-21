Crystal Palace set to move for goal-machine who just turned 23

According to recent reports, Crystal Palace are set to try and capitalise on Leeds United and Everton’s failure to sign Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Championship striker is in emphatic form once again, scoring eight goals in his first 16 domestic games of the new 2022-23 season, and although a move failed to materialise last summer, it looks to be just a matter of time before the South American transfers to England’s top-flight, especially considering the 23-year-old’s contract expires in less than 12-months time.

Even though the likes of Jesse Marsch and Frank Lampard are likely to both reignite their previous interest in the highly-rated Chilean, reports this week now put Patrick Vieira’s Eagles firmly in the race.

Since joining Blackburn from Nottingham Forest back in 2018, Brereton Diaz, who also has 14 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 144 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 52 goals along the way.