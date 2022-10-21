Exclusive: Pundit tells Man United what to do with ‘disrespectful’ Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United again.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool midfielder Stan Collymore, who believes the Portuguese superstar’s recent decision to refuse to play and storm off down the Old Trafford tunnel is enough to end his United career.

Despite putting in their best performance of the season against Antonio Conte’s in-form Spurs on Wednesday night, Ronaldo, who witnessed his teammates run out deserving two-nill winners, didn’t stick around to celebrate.

Storming off down the tunnel, the 37-year-old made his feelings clear. It has since also been reported that he refused to be substituted onto the pitch, despite his manager calling on his services, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s actions have not impressed Collymore.

“I’ve said it for a while now – Man United should buy him out of his contract and give him a free transfer in January after the World Cup,” the ex-Premier League player said in an exclusive interview.

“If I’m Man United, before Ronaldo leaves to join Portugal, I’d tap him on the shoulder and say ‘thanks for everything you’ve done, best of luck in Qatar, but you’re not coming back’.

“Either way though – I don’t think he’ll play for Man United again. How can he and the club come back from this? How can you allow a player, a top earner too, who refused to do his duties and then stormed off to remain with the club? What example does that set to the others?”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Should Man United bid farewell to their legendary number seven before his contract expires at the end of the season? – Let us know in the comments.