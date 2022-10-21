‘He looks lost’ – Phil Hay fully believes Leeds star will be axed

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Junior Firpo will be dropped for the returning Pascal Struijk who is set to be fit for the match on Sunday.

Junior Firpo made his first start for Leeds against Leicester, replacing the injured Struijk, but he failed to impress. The Foxes constantly targeted Leeds’ left side, with Firpo appearing ‘lost’ as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

While discussing Leeds United’s left-back position on The Phil Hay Show (10min 50sec, via MOT), Hay said:

“[Leicester] were working that side of the pitch, and the second goal was essentially all about that. Get Firpo out of position, attack his area, force [Diego] Llorente to come wide and then recycle the ball as quick as you can to the other side of the box [for Harvey Barnes].

“You could see that goal coming over and over because of the weakness there.

“Part of me feels sorry for Firpo because he doesn’t seem to be able to get a steady run in the team. He does look lost. Tactically it doesn’t seem like he’s ever been able to make himself fit [in]… A large part of me thinks it’s not the answer.

“Struijk, from what I’m told, is very likely to be fit for the weekend. I think 100% he comes back into the team. I think he has to.

“But Struijk’s not a left back. I think that’s one area where the squad is incomplete.”

Junior Firpo had a shaky first season at the club but the injury to Pascal was his chance to grab the opportunity and kick-start his career at Leeds. But after the uninspiring performance against Leicester, it is going to be difficult for Firpo to make his case.

Pascal Struijk is not a left-back by trait but he has done an extremely admirable job filling in on the left side during the injuries. He is expected to be back fit for this weekend’s match against Fulham and is tipped to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

Leeds United have had a terrible start to the season, with only two wins, and they currently sit in 16th place, level on points with 18th place Wolves. Victor Orta and the hierarchy will need to address certain issues in the January transfer window if they are to have any chance of staying in the league, including the crisis-plagued left-back position.