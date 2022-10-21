“I’m bitterly disappointed” – Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers comments on Gerrard’s Aston Villa sacking

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is “bitterly disappointed” by Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa sacking and criticises football’s culture around manager’s jobs.

Gerrard was relieved of his Aston Villa duties last night after the Birmingham club fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham and that followed a disappointing start to the season for Gerrard and his team.

Aston Villa are currently sat in 17th in the league table having won just two of their opening 11 matches and that was enough for the Villa hierarchy to pull the plug on Gerrard’s time at the club.

After his own side won 2-0 against Leeds last night, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers stated that he is disappointed for Gerrard and questioned the lack of patience in football nowadays as managers are frequently sacked and having their jobs questioned.

Gerrard played under Rodgers during their time at Liverpool and the Leicester boss is someone the Reds legend would have drawn ideas from and taken into his own managerial career.

“I’m bitterly disappointed for Steven, of course,” Rodgers said during his post-match press conference on Thursday.

“He done a fantastic job up at Rangers and got the opportunity to come into the Premier League and, obviously, their ambitions there, I assume, are to be up in European football.

“It just seems the way of it now, every day a manager is losing his job or under threat to lose his job and I think stability and patience seem to be running out now in football.

“I am really, really disappointed for him because I believe with time and with that patience, he could have got them to where he wanted them to be.”