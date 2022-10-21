International team give up chasing Arsenal star to play for them at World Cup

The Ghanaian Football Association have given up their attempt to convince Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah to switch allegiances from England and play for them at the World Cup.

Ghana made several attempts to convince the striker to join their squad, according to GHANAsoccernet, but they’ve now called off their pursuit as the Arsenal star is said to be hesitant to switch allegiances, as it could hinder his chances of ever playing for England’s senior side.

Nketiah stated his interest in playing for Ghana back in August and that is what prompted the Black Stars to chase the 23-year-old, however, according to the report, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has now ‘closed the door’ on the striker.

Nketiah has been very successful for England at the youth levels and is the country’s Under-21’s all-time top scorer with 16 goals in 17 games, taking the record off of Alan Shearer, but doesn’t look close to a senior cap.

The 23-year-old is miles down the pecking order and is not even a starter at club level, therefore, how does he expect to break into Gareth Southgate’s squad?

Although his ambition is admirable it seems very silly to turn down the chance to play at a World Cup as it is an opportunity many dream of having.