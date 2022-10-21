Jurgen Klopp admits he contacted Gerrard this morning following Aston Villa sacking

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed during his press conference today that he contacted Steven Gerrard this morning following his sacking from Aston Villa. 

The Liverpool legend was relieved of his Aston Villa duties last night after the Birmingham club fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham and that followed a disappointing start to the season for Gerrard and his team.

Aston Villa are currently sat in 17th in the league table having won just two of their opening 11 matches and that was enough for the Villa hierarchy to pull the plug on Gerrard’s time at the club.

The sacking is a setback in the 42-year-old’s young managerial career and it is uncertain, as of now, whether it will affect his ambition of one day managing Liverpool.

The Reds’ current boss, Jurgen Klopp, spoke about the former Liverpool star during his press conference today and stated that he contacted Gerrard this morning.

Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa last night
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa sacking

When asked about Gerrard’s departure from Aston Villa, Klopp stated via Paul Gorst: “I am sure he will come back from that. I’ve been 7 years at Liverpool, we’ve not met a lot for different reasons, but we created a close relationship and I’ve always followed him. Had a quick exchange this morning, nothing too deep.

“I can imagine it’s disappointing for him because of the things he wanted to achieve at Aston Villa. We all get knocks and it’s about how you respond. These things can happen. A lot of great managers out there had to leave clubs for different reasons. He will be back.”

