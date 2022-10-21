One of David Moyes’ most trusted allies has weighed in on his future at West Ham United.

Following Stuart Pearce’s exit from the club, Paul Nevin became the Hammers’ first-team coach and is arguably now Moyes’ right-hand man.

One of the game’s most experienced coaches, Nevin has previous experience working with Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

However, now back and fully focused on guiding the Hammers up the Premier League table, Nevin, who spoke to the Evening Standard recently about his future, hinted he’ll move on, but only when the time is right and only when the right club comes knocking.

“I’m not seeking it at the moment,” Nevin said.

“I’m in a great place with a great club but I owe it to myself and the people I’ve worked with (to try management).

“If the right opportunity came at the right time then I need to give it a go because maybe with that nudge at the door, if I’m successful, it can allow me to bring others in and give others opportunities…

“As a coach, you’ve always got to be willing to look for opportunities. Sometimes they don’t show up in the perfect place, where your family are and your network are.”