Lionel Messi gets all awkward after journalist burst into tears during his ‘dream’ interview

While interviewing Lionel Messi, Argentine journalist Pablo Giralt burst into tears, leaving the PSG star awkwardly unsure how to react.

The TV host was given the opportunity to interview one of the greatest players of all time for the Latin American publication DirecTV Sports, and he was visibly overwhelmed.

Pablo begins the conversation with Messi by telling him how interviewing him has been his ‘dream’. He said:

He said: “I’ve dreamed of doing this all my life, but I never thought I would be lucky enough to be able to accompany you with my story, with my love. I thank you with all my heart.”

And emotions quickly overtook him, as he is seen first patting Messi on the knee and then breaking down in tears at the sight of the man next to him.

Footage via DIRECTV

This interaction is incredible because of Lionel Messi’s reaction. He didn’t seem to know how to react to the man crying in front of him. His first reaction was a straight face, followed by a smile, and then he leaned back on the sofa, looking extremely awkward in the situation. His smile quickly turned to laughter before he patted the journalist on the knee in a friendly, comforting manner.

After comforting the journalist, he responded:

“Thank you very much. I am excited to be able to reach people like this. There are many people in Argentina or in the world in general who always support me, admire me, from football and from what I am as a person.