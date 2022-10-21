Liverpool looking to beat Europe’s biggest clubs to 17-year-old wunderkid

Liverpool are looking into the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko but face competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is believed to be blown away by the impact Moukoko has had at his former club since breaking into the team a day after his 16th birthday and has seen his role in the German club’s squad increase this season.

Moukoko has seen more starts come his way over the last two weeks, after being rewarded for his performances before that with a place in the first 11 against Bayern Munich – a game in which the youngster scored.

The 17-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and there is no sign of the striker signing a new one as of now.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among several elite clubs keen on luring Moukoko from the German club next year.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the young forward, who is regarded as one of the world’s elite young talents.

The 17-year-old’s future will likely be decided next year and it looks like he is not short of options should he decide on a move away from Borussia Dortmund.