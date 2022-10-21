EOTK Column: Darwin Nunez will score 100 goals for Liverpool by the time he’s 26-years-old

I might be going out on a limb, here, but I am absolutely convinced Darwin Nunez, who has just turned 23, will score an absolute hatful in Liverpool red.

The best predictor of long-term goalscoring is xG, and the Uruguayan’s xG/90 – which is 0.89 this season – actually betters Erling Haaland’s. Nunez’s composure, finishing and decision making has so far been poor, but his potential is otherworldly.

He’s actually scored three times in his past three starts, but is still dividing opinion. That’s because he could’ve scored another five or six on top of that. His movement and sheer, brutish physicality is incredible. Versus West Ham last time out, where he scored an excellent winner, Nunez was recorded at 38km/hr, the fastest a Premier League footballer has ever run. He also nearly scored two wonder-goals to add to his clinical header. All this before 57 minutes, when he was subbed.

Every game he looks more comfortable and tactically assured. He will miss chances, lots of them – but the volume of shots he’s taking in good positions mean goals are guaranteed.

On top of the stats, he’s exceptionally good fun to watch. It’s all-action, all of the time. There’ll be some moments of madness, sure, but the £85m Liverpool spent on Nunez will one day feel like a bargain. 100 goals by 26. You heard it here first.

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop