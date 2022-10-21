Manchester City and Arsenal among a host of clubs interested in Celtic star

Manchester City and Arsenal are among a host of clubs showing an interest in Celtic youngster Rocco Vata.

Vata is a Republic of Ireland youth international who has been impressive during his time with the Celtic B team. The 17-year-old was involved with the first team during their pre-season training camp in Austria but is yet to feature for the side in a competitive game.

The youngster is under contract at Celtic until 2024, but he’s now attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal and Manchester City are among a host of clubs who have recently watched the Celtic man. Juventus, AC Milan, and Roma are also said to be interested in Vata.

Celtic regularly feature in the Champions League after dominating Scottish football alongside Rangers for many years now, so if Vata was to stay at the club, he should be able to showcase himself on the biggest stage.

However, it’s rare that a player stays in Scotland if they have the talent to play elsewhere in Europe, and with some of the biggest clubs in England showing an interest in him, it could be too difficult for Vata to turn down this sort of opportunity.