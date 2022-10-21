Manchester City star a ‘surprise target’ for Turkish giants Galatasaray

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has emerged as a surprise target for Turkish club Galatasaray.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has less than a year left in his contract and no reports of a new contract being offered has been reported.

Back in 2020, the German international stated that he would like to play in Turkey or the United States after leaving England. But he did not rule out signing a new contract with City, though he and the club have yet to reach an agreement.

The Sun has now reported that the player is attracting interest from Galatasaray and ‘a host of admirers’, with Juventus also thought to be ‘keeping tabs’ on him. It also mentions Barcelona who will also be on the hunt for a new midfielder next summer.

The report further adds that City will be looking for a replacement for Gundogan if he leaves with the City chief said to be a big fan of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Gundogan has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s successful tenure at City. He was his first signing at City joining the club from Dortmund for around £20m. He has won four Premier League titles, 4 League Cups, and a FA Cup in his 7 years at City. He was also the hero against Aston Villa after he inspired a stunning comeback on the last day of the Premier League to clinch the title away from Liverpool.