Manchester United approach former player to become director of football

Manchester United have approached their former player Edwin van der Sar to become their director of football.

Van der Sar ended his football career playing for Manchester United and spent around six years at the club. During his time at the club, Van der Sar won four Premier League titles as well as a Champions League.

Since finishing playing football, Van der Sar has stayed involved in the game and is the current CEO of Ajax.

However, he could be making a return to his former club, as according to Voetbal Primeur, Manchester United have made an approach to Van der Sar about potentially becoming their director of football.

Van der Sar has done an excellent job at Ajax so far. The Dutch club have become accustomed to selling some of their best players, but their recruitment and phenomenal academy means they can continue to progress.

Manchester United appear to be making some steady progress under Erik ten Hag, but bringing in more experienced and efficient backroom staff will only benefit them, and with Van der Sar previously playing for the club, he will understand the culture and the demands of the fans.