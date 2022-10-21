Manchester United are considering releasing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer if they fail to find a suitor during the January transfer window.

Ronaldo is causing more problems for Manchester United this season than he is for any opposition team he has faced. After missing the majority of pre-season, Erik ten Hag has opted to mostly utilise Ronaldo from the bench.

At 37 years old, Ronaldo is naturally declining as a player and struggles to play Ten Hag’s heavy-pressing game. Against Tottenham, with Manchester United two goals ahead with minutes remaining, Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel, failing to acknowledge any of the young fans looking for a simple high-five.

The relationship between the club and Ronaldo appears to have gone toxic, and according to iNews, Manchester United are considering cutting their losses and releasing Ronaldo if they fail to find him a club during the January transfer window.

The talk in the media should be surrounding Manchester United’s excellent, dominant win over fellow Champions League-chasing Tottenham, but instead, it’s about a player who has decided to make all the media attention about him, and it’s sad to see.