Manchester United players reportedly prefer playing without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been in and out of the team this season under Erik ten Hag, and he’s struggled to assert his authority on games when given the chance.

Being a squad player hasn’t gone down well for Ronaldo, and the Portuguese striker stormed off during Manchester United’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo has been omitted from Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea at the weekend as a punishment for refusing to be substituted on against Spurs, as confirmed by Manchester Evening News.

Now, the report also claims that some of Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammates actually prefer playing without him.

Manchester United are on an impressive run of form at the moment. There are of course games where they do struggle, but it’s a period of adaptation under a new regime, and it appears Ronaldo isn’t part of Ten Hag’s plan, nor does he positively affect games like he used to in this new system.

Ronaldo has started just twice in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, drawing one and losing one.