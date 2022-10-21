Mauricio Pochettino favours a return to Premier League management over other leagues

Mauricio Pochettino favours a return to Premier League management and is prepared to wait for the right opportunity to appear.

That is according to ESPN, which comes after Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa last night leaving a job open at Villa Park.

The former Tottenham boss is highly regarded at the Birmingham club, but the 50-year-old could yet attract offers from elsewhere and is said to be patient on his return.

Pochettino is likely to want a job with a top-six club in England but his reputation took a big hit after the poor job he did with Paris Saint-Germain and that has surely affected his chances of landing a big role.

The Argentine made the final two on the shortlist to become Manchester United manager before being overlooked in favour of Erik ten Hag, reports ESPN, and Chelsea also decided against hiring the former PSG boss and opted for Graham Potter instead.

Although he has missed out on two major Premier League jobs at United and Chelsea, ESPN states that Pochettino still favours a return to England ahead of managing in Spain or Italy, where he has been touted as a potential replacement for Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

With the World Cup in Qatar due to trigger a six-week Premier League shut down in November, ESPN reports that several English clubs will assess their managerial situation at that point due to the possibility of a new manager having a lengthy period without games to settle into his new role.

With Pochetttino said to be patient on his return, that is when the Argentine is likely to return to management unless Aston Villa can twist his arm in the meantime.