Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his defence with Bundesliga star in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add another left-sided centre-back to his squad and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka has emerged as a transfer option for the Gunners.

Ndicka is out of contract at the end of the season with the Bundesliga club and Frankfurt are trying to get him to sign a new contract before the end of the campaign.

If they fail to achieve that, the Evening Standard reports that the German club could be tempted to sell the defender in January to avoid losing him for free next summer and that could tempt Arsenal into making a move.

The 23-year-old’s situation is being monitored by a number of clubs, states the report, with Juventus among the teams interested in the centre-back.

Arteta wants to sign a left-sided centre-back in one of the next two transfer windows as Gabriel is currently their only out-and-out option in that position. Pablo Mari is on loan at Monza this season and is expected to leave permanently next summer.

Arsenal targeted Lisandro Martinez last summer before he joined Manchester United, reports the Evening Standard, which might have just paved the way for Ndicka to secure a move to the Emirates.