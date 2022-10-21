“He’s been a victim” – Paul Robinson thinks £100k-a-week Leeds player is not happy

Paul Robinson believes Rodrigo is not being played in his preferred position under Jesse Marsch at Leeds United.

The former Valencia attacker, who arrived at Elland Road back in 2020 following a £27m move, has failed to live up to his earlier hype.

Scoring just 17 goals in 72 games for the Whites, Rodrigo, who is understood to earn around £100,000-per week, has fallen a long way short of the kind of form that earned him a blockbuster move to the Premier League just two years ago.

However, Robinson thinks he knows the reason why the Spanish attacker may not be firing on all cylinders.

“Speaking to him in the week, I interviewed him in the week, you get the feeling that he loves playing that number 9 role,” Robinson told Amazon Prime.

“He loves playing in a settled position rather than dropping deep.

“He enjoys playing as a 9. He came to Leeds initially as a 9, and I think he has been unlucky because Patrick, when he is fit, he plays, and he has been a victim of being able to play in midfield in an advanced role.”

