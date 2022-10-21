Piers Morgan leaps to the defence of Ronaldo by criticising Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Piers Morgan has once again leapt to Cristiano Ronaldo’s defence following the superstar’s behaviour against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The Man United striker decided to leave the dugout during Wednesday night’s clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford and walk into the dressing room with minutes left on the clock having not played a single second of the game with his team winning 2-0 over their top-four rivals.

According to The Athletic, the 37-year-old not only walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle but also left the stadium rather than heading to the dressing room and celebrating with his teammates

This brought a lot of criticism Ronaldo’s way with pundits, journalists and fans all condemning the Portugal international for his poor behaviour.

However, in times like this, staunch Ronaldo fan Piers Morgan leapt to the superstar’s defence and criticised Man United manager Erik ten Hag for how he treats the 37-year-old.

Piers Morgan defends Cristiano Ronaldo over his behaviour against Tottenham

“The way Ten Hag seems to delight in humiliating Ronaldo is pathetic,” Arsenal fan Morgan tweeted on Thursday morning.

“Sticking the world’s greatest ever footballer on the bench, making him repeatedly warm up, then not even use him as a sub, is just staggeringly disrespectful to United’s top scorer last season.”

Ronaldo was indeed Man United’s top scorer last term with 24 goals but his form has dipped dramatically since for club and country and the Red Devils now have a style of play under Ten Hag that Ronaldo does not fit.

The Manchester club played their best football in years on Wednesday night so that shows that the problem is not the new Man United coach.