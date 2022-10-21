Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has said it is a privilege to be linked with a move to Barcelona after a report stated that he has been offered to the La Liga club by his agent.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets is set to leave the Camp Nou upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season and the Catalan club are in the market to replace the 34-year-old.

Neves has been a player linked with a move to the La Liga giants with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Wolves star has been offered to Barca by his agent, Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with the La Liga giants.

The Wolves midfielder’s contract ends in 2024 but according to the report, he wants to leave the club and that is likely next summer.

Barcelona are said to be considering the Portugal international for the summer window, who is valued at around €40m, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Speaking about the rumours surrounding a potential move to Barcelona, Neves has stated via Fabrizio Romano:

“If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barca! It’s one of the best clubs in the world. It’s a privilege for me to be linked to this team.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? It’s normal.”

Whether Barcelona make an official move remains to be seen, but it is certain that Neves would jump at the opportunity should it arrive next summer.