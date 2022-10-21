Mauricio Pochettino is considering returning to the Premier League.

That’s according to former midfielder Stan Collymore, who has claimed the Argentine tactician is keen to take the vacant Aston Villa job.

Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties at Villa Park following the Villians’ latest defeat against Fulham on Thursday.

Pumped three-nil, the Midlands-based club’s hierarchy had little choice but to part ways with the former Liverpool captain.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Now with Gerrard departed, there will be a lot of speculation over which manager the Premier League giants will want to recruit next, and Collymore not only believes that Pochettino would be the perfect fit, but he also thinks the ex-PSG boss would jump at the chance to manage the Villians.

“There’s only one man for the job – Mauricio Pochettino,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I know some people will laugh and say ‘Stan, you’re mad. Do you really think he’d take the Villa job?’ – Yes, I know he would. I know for a fact he would. I know a lot of his coaches and so yes, he’d take it.

“I know he’s managed at PSG but France’s Ligue 1 is not the Premier League and aside from the UAE state-owned clubs, Villa are right up there when it comes to having money to spend so if he did get the job, he’d be well backed. They’ve also already got a good squad so there’s a lot there to work with.”

Pochettino has not been in management since he was relieved of his duties at the Parc des Princes earlier this year, but if Collymore is right, fans could be set to see the 50-year-old return to the league where he first made his name with Southampton nearly a decade ago.

