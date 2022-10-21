“Nailed on” – Ex-pro says which Man United star will start against Chelsea

Manchester United cannot afford to leave out Casemiro against Chelsea on the weekend.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool star Stan Collymore, who believes Erik ten Hag has at least one ‘nailed on’ starter for the Red Devils’ upcoming Premier League clash against rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

Set to travel to Stamford Bridge for what is arguably Matchday 13’s most exciting fixture, United will be looking to emulate their mid-week performance which saw them smash Spurs two-nil at Old Trafford.

Although the Red Devils put in arguably their best display of the season, Collymore believes the one position still up for grabs is in midfield.

Having been the star of the match mid-week, Bruno Fernandes will almost certainly start behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

However, with Ten Hag often favouring a midfield trio, Collymore thinks Casemiro will be the first name on his manager’s team sheet so the Brazilian’s partner the only role still with a question mark over it.

“This one will be no different to all the big games – it’ll be won and lost in midfield,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“N’Golo Kante is out injured which will be a big blow for Graham Potter. But irrespective of that, I wouldn’t put either team’s midfield up there with the best in the world. They’re actually both really lightweight. So it’ll be interesting to see if either midfield can take the game by the scruff of its neck.

“As for United, Casemiro is nailed on to start, so the big question will be who he starts next to – Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay or Fred.

“For me, I think Ten Hag will want to go to Stamford Bridge with two deeper midfielders and based on his performance against Spurs during mid-week, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Fred who got the nod with Bruno Fernandes in a more advanced role.”