Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Newcastle to beat Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Manchester United with a win against Newcastle. However, Eddie Howe’s team has been extremely impressive this season, having only lost once to Liverpool. They are playing some of the best football in the country with Howe setting up his team to attack. They sit 6th in the league, just 2 points behind Chelsea who are sitting at 4th.

And Tottenham, according to the BBC Sport pundit, will need their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to be on top of his game if they are to win against Newcastle, predicting them to lose 2-1. He wrote:

“I really like what Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle. They are defensively sound, but they always create chances too and they are a team full of confidence.

“Tottenham have been getting some good results without playing particularly well, or at least they were until they went to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“That defeat would have been worse if not for some good saves by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris, and they might need him to keep him in this game too.

“Sutton’s prediction: 1-2.”

Newcastle will not be lacking in confidence and will come out firing. But, Conte’s team has proven multiple times this season that they can grind out wins.