Top club think PIF paid stupid money for Newcastle player

Journalist Lee Ryder has revealed that at least one ‘top club’ in Spain thinks Newcastle United massively overpaid for Alexander Isak.

Isak, 23, became the Magpies’ record-signing after PIF agreed a £63m deal with Real Sociedad.

However, despite the striker hitting the ground running and scoring two goals in his first three games, according to Ryder, not everyone thinks the Sweden international was money well spent.

”They’ve overspent on someone like Chris Wood in my opinion and even Alexander Isak,” Ryder told Football Digest.

“I talked to people in Spain and they say £63m was quite extortionate for him.

“One source I spoke to at a top club said you know we only value him at probably half the price.”

