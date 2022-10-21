Video: Erik ten Hag addresses rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on for Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag has addressed rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on for Manchester United against Tottenham.

Towards the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham, Ronaldo was seen walking down the tunnel.

Rumours began to circulate that Ronaldo had refused to be subbed on against Tottenham, and Ten Hag has now responded to those rumours with a one-word answer.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace set to move for goal-machine who just turned 23
Liverpool looking to beat Europe’s biggest clubs to 17-year-old wunderkid
“He’s been a victim” – Paul Robinson thinks £100k-a-week Leeds player is not happy

The simple answer from Ten Hag, was yes. As a result, Ronaldo won’t be available for selection against Chelsea this weekend.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.