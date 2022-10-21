Video: Erik ten Hag addresses rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has addressed rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on for Manchester United against Tottenham.

Towards the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham, Ronaldo was seen walking down the tunnel.

Rumours began to circulate that Ronaldo had refused to be subbed on against Tottenham, and Ten Hag has now responded to those rumours with a one-word answer.

? "Did Ronaldo refuse to come on the pitch on Wednesday night?" ten Hag ? "Yes." Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo did refuse to come on as a substitute against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/QT8zgm7uzm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 21, 2022

The simple answer from Ten Hag, was yes. As a result, Ronaldo won’t be available for selection against Chelsea this weekend.