(Video) Horrific scenes outside Anfield as 20 Liverpool fans allegedly beat lone Hammer supporter

Some absolutely disgusting scenes unfolded after Liverpool’s one-nil home win against West Ham earlier in the week.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, ran out narrow but deserving winners thanks to a first-half header from former Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

However, despite the result, which now sees Liverpool move up to seventh in the league table, a small group of fans weren’t satisfied.

Looking for trouble outside of the ground, a group of around 20 home supporters allegedly engaged in a fight with a person who is believed to be a lone West Ham fan.

We warn you… The following clip is not easy to watch and viewer discretion is advised.