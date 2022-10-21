(Video) Horrific scenes outside Anfield as 20 Liverpool fans allegedly beat lone Hammer supporter

Some absolutely disgusting scenes unfolded after Liverpool’s one-nil home win against West Ham earlier in the week.
The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, ran out narrow but deserving winners thanks to a first-half header from former Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.
However, despite the result, which now sees Liverpool move up to seventh in the league table, a small group of fans weren’t satisfied.
Looking for trouble outside of the ground, a group of around 20 home supporters allegedly engaged in a fight with a person who is believed to be a lone West Ham fan.
We warn you… The following clip is not easy to watch and viewer discretion is advised.
Horrible scouse bastards. 20+ of them tooled up against one West Ham that wasn’t looking a scrap whatsoever. Wouldn’t post it if it was another team but they’re always grassing anytime anyone says anything slightly offensive. I’m sure the garage will have CCTV ? @LFC pic.twitter.com/AnzOXHn1ea
— RH (@Heff1895) October 20, 2022