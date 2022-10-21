During the Hammers’ 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, Said Benrahma was spotted breaking a major rule of the game.

The Algerian came off the bench shortly after the hour mark and immediately made an impact, being a constant threat from the left flank, tormenting Liverpool’s defence.

However, it was noted by some fans that Benrahama appeared to be playing without his shin pads. Many including the match referees failed to notice it but fans on social media were on to him. Around the 75th minute, the Algerian appeared to pull out his shinpads before continuing the game without them.

Images from Amazon Prime (via Sport Bible) also showed that Benrahma apparently had no shin pads in his socks, with the commentators also mentioning that the player was not wearing shin pads.

Image Credits: Amazon Prime Video

Image Credits: Amazon Prime Video

According to laws set by International Football Association Board (IFAB), Law 4.2, titled “compulsory equipment” states that:

“Shin guards – these must be made of a suitable material to provide reasonable protection and covered by the socks”.

“A player whose footwear or shinguard is lost accidentally must replace it as soon as possible and no later than when the ball next goes out of play; if before doing so the player plays the ball and/or scores a goal, the goal is awarded.”

Although some fans are calling for a ban, it will be interesting to see if the FA punishes him for this violation.