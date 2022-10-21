What Declan Rice went and said to Joe Gomez in the Anfield tunnel after the game

Liverpool beat West Ham United 1-0 mid-week.

The Reds ran out narrow winners thanks to a superb-headed goal from Darwin Nunez.

However, after the game, both teams were spotted conversing in the Anfield tunnel with Declan Rice and defender Joe Gomez spotted deep in conversation.

According to recent reports, Rice, along with Gomez and Curtis Jones, were chatting before Jones broke off to greet full-back Ben Johnson but Rice and Gomez remained in conversation.

It has been claimed that just after the camera had cut away and the pair had finished their chat Rice shouted “Joe! – See you soon, yeah?”

It would be fair to assume that the Hammers’ skipper was referring to next month’s upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

No fan would be surprised to see Rice make Gareth Southgate’s final cut but Gomez’s place on the plane to Qatar is far less assured but Rice obviously believes the Liverpool defender will be there.

