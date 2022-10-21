Wolves confirm manager for the rest of 2022 after temporarily ending search

Wolves have confirmed that interim head coach, Steve Davis, will remain in his position until 2023 after failing to find a permanent replacement for Bruno Lage.

Davis was installed as interim head coach after Lage was sacked on October 2nd and has guided the Premier League side to one win and two defeats ever since.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves shortlisted as many as 15 names and spoke to a large number of those over the managerial role.

Having been rejected by their two main targets, the midlands club decided to postpone their search and will recommence it in 2023 as the World Cup will give them extra time to plan and more long-term options could be available by then.

Following Lage’s sacking, former Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui was Wolves’ preference to take over as manager of the club. However, the Spaniard turned down the role due to family reasons, reports talkSPORT, and that prompted Wolves to look elsewhere.

The Premier League club then set sights on QPR manager Michael Beale but the English coach also rejected the opportunity as he decided to stay at QPR and help them get promoted to the Premier League.

Wolves were even willing to pay the English coach’s £1m release clause and were confident of having him in place for Sunday’s clash with Leicester, reports the Daily Mail.

The search will now continue in 2023, where Wolves hope to find a long-term solution.