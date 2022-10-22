Casemiro headed home his first Manchester United goal in injury time to secure a draw for the Red Devils after conceding a late penalty.

Second-half substitution Scott McTominay fouled Armando Broja to award Chelsea a spot-kick and a chance to break the deadlock in the 87th minute, which was converted by Jorginho.

Erik ten Hag had all his men on the front foot in the closing minutes of the game and the Reds entered the six minutes of injury time determined to find an equaliser.

Summer signing Casemiro leapt to meet a cross from Luke Shaw in the box and managed to connect strongly enough to get the ball over the line, securing a point for his side in the 93rd minute.

WHAT A HEADER FROM CASEMIRO ? Manchester United have equalised ? pic.twitter.com/U3ari0WeI4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2022

Points shared as top four battle continues

United remain only one point behind Chelsea and will face West Ham United next at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29. The Blues will travel to face Graham Potter’s former side, Brighton & Hove Albion.