Chelsea and Manchester United have headed in to the interval goalless after a dominant first-half display from the Red Devils.



Graham Potter was forced into a tactical change after his side were on the back foot for the majority of the first half; Mateo Kovacic replaced Marc Cucurella.

United are unlucky to not be ahead after having four shots on target, but Kepa Arrizabalaga has continued his fine form between the posts to keep the tie level. Antony came the closest to scoring and has already shown his ability to score in big games, having already netted against Arsenal and Manchester City since his arrival in the summer.

Kepa denies Rashford and Sancho ?? | #CHEMAN pic.twitter.com/VRcepug1Dj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2022

One point separates the sides in the Premier League table. A win for United would put them above the Blues and level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, who face Newcastle United on Sunday, October 23.

All to play for in the second half:

The game has all the elements of a must-win clash for the clubs, so neither side will want to walk away with the points shared.

