Cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s team signs new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal have announced that defender Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new contract with the club that keeps him in North London until 2027.

This is said to be the first of what the Premier League leaders hope will be a sequence of fresh deals agreed with key players as the club also tries to tie down William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to long-term contracts, reports the Guardian.

Gabriel’s old deal ran until 2025 which was signed after moving from Lille in September 2020. The new deal adds two years and better terms as a reward for the Brazilian’s performances since moving to the Emirates as the defender has become a cornerstone in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The centre-back has formed a solid partnership with Saliba this season with the Arsenal defence only being better by Newcastle so far this campaign.

The 24-year-old has made 83 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions and will now continue his journey at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta speaks about Gabriel’s new Arsenal deal

Speaking about Gabriel’s new deal at Arsenal, Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta told Arsenal.com: “Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons.

“Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract.”

With Gabriel being just 24 and Saliba being younger at 21, this is a partnership that has the potential to grow into something special, as Arsenal continue to develop and challenge for trophies this season and beyond.

