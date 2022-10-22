David de Gea’s situation at Manchester United being watched by Spanish club

David de Gea’s Manchester United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the 31-year-old is yet to be offered a new deal.

Man United are said to be weighing up whether to trigger De Gea’s contract option which would extend his current deal until 2024 but are said to be assessing their long-term plan first, reports the Telegraph.

With uncertainty over the goalkeeper’s future, Real Betis’ interest has increased in recent weeks as they would be able to sign the 31-year-old for free next summer, reports Todofichajes.

Betis’s number-one shot-stopper, Claudio Bravo, is set to leave the club at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract and there will be a place at the Benito Villamarin for De Gea.

De Gea has been at Man United for nearly 12 years and has racked up an impressive 501 appearances for the Red Devils. The Spanish goalkeeper is a key part of the United squad but could fancy a change next summer.

Should the Manchester club decide to allow De Gea to leave, Todofichajes states that United already have his replacement lined up, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.