Erling Haaland has added another two goals to his tally in his quest for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Norweigan has now scored in seven consecutive league home games, including three hat-tricks.

He scored the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City faced Brighton & Hove Albion, before adding a second goal from the penalty spot.

The 22-year-old is now on 17 league goals after only 11 matches played. He is eight ahead of Harry Kane, who is second in line for the Golden Boot.

City put pressure on Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s side sits second in the league table below Arsenal. They were on the back of a defeat to Liverpool heading into today’s clash, but goals from Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne secured the three points.

They face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next Saturday, October 29. The Foxes are currently in the relegation zone.