ExWHUemployee: West Ham confident they can now sign ‘very wealthy’ new deal

According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham United are now confident in signing a “very wealthy” new kit sponsorship deal.

The club was offered £4 million to ‘buy the naming rights,’ but according to the report, they are now ‘confident’ that their new’sponsorship deal’ will be a ‘very wealthy’ one.

ExWHUemployee has shared the update on The West Ham Way, as he delivered various inside updates. Regarding the update on the London Stadium and the naming-rights deal, he said:

“The club have now said they won’t take up the option of buying the naming rights for £4m which they have been offered. They are instead confident that their next kit sponsorship deal can be a very wealthy deal.

I personally do not want to see the stadium become something like the “The Adidas Arena” as I think it sounds tacky. I am quite happy with the London Stadium, I’ve got used to it now. Of course it will never have the same significance as Upton Park or the Boleyn Ground but for the new era I don’t mind it.

If we were to change it I would like to see a reference to our founders Thames Ironworks or perhaps something to do with the academy.”

This suggests that West Ham are not focusing on one deal and instead keeping themselves open to multiple financial opportunities.

Betway is the club’s current primary sponsor, reportedly paying £10 million per year until 2025. There are a few years left on the deal, but the plans to ban gambling companies from sponsoring football clubs could bring it to an end. 6Foot2. in a report last week had mentioned the likes of Amazon and FedEx who could be interested in a deal and if West Ham are confident that ‘the next deal can be very wealthy’, a deal worth £100m is possible.