Former Liverpool star helps Nottingham Forest take shock lead over Reds

Nottingham Forest have taken a shock lead over Liverpool at The City Ground and it was former Reds star Taiwo Awoniyi that helped the home side in front.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been poor so far and are struggling to break down a well-drilled Forest side who have limited the Reds to very little.

The opening goal came from a free kick which found an open Steve Cook, the defender lashed the ball across the box which Awoniyi latched on to. The striker’s first effort hit the post but there was no mistake with the second.

Right place at the right time for Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi! ? The City Ground has ERUPTED! pic.twitter.com/1O52sduvcZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022