“I don’t believe..” – Journalist drops big Leeds behind-scenes update after talks

Jack Harrison and Leeds United have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract. This is according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who spoke to This Is Futbol amid speculation about the winger’s future.

It was reported by Football Insider that the club were working on a new deal for the 25-year-old with a ‘huge’ pay rise. The winger currently earns £60k-per-week, which is nowhere ‘near the bracket of top earners’. The report claims that Newcastle are ‘keen’ admirers of the former Manchester City player and had reportedly made a bid of around £20million for the player as well which was ‘rejected by Leeds’.

According to Dean Jones, the contract talks are still on its early stages though. He said:

“There were talks a few weeks back about getting this going.

We’ll have to see how quickly it comes through. I don’t believe that there’s been any major progress.”

Leeds had reportedly put a £35million price tag on Harrison, but with Newcastle expected to renew their efforts when the January window opens, Leeds will be desperate to keep one of their most impactful players.

That being said, Leeds’ position in the league come January could be a major factor in the player signing a new contract or leaving. They are currently at the bottom and, in their current form, may be fighting to avoid relegation. Newcastle, on the other hand, are in fine form and only a couple of points behind 4th place Chelsea.