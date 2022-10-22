Japan international Masato Kudo tragically dies aged 32

Former Japan international star Masuto Kudo has tragically passed away just at the age of 32.

Kudo played in the MLS and Australia’s A-League. He was hospitalised earlier this month after being diagnosed with with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluids within the brain.

Kudo was a crucial player for Kashiwa Reysol during their run to the Asian Champions League final in 2013. He scored six times in 12 games during that campaign.

His club Tegevajaro Miyazaki released a statement:

“He made a significant impact in the first division.”

“He played for Japan and had a great track record but he stayed humble.”

“He had a great attitude, caring about teammates, the club and supporters. We are devastated that such a great player has passed away so early.”

Kudo scored 60 goals in Japan’s first division and had a brilliant track record.

His MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps paid a tribute to him with the following words:

“Vancouver Whitecaps FC are mourning the passing of Masato Kudo.

“Kudo was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was kind, gracious, and his smile would light up the room.

“Whitecaps FC offer our condolences to Kudo’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Brisbane Roar head coach Warren Moon added:

“I like everyone else at Brisbane Roar I am deeply saddened by the news overnight that our former teammate, player and friend Masato Kudo has passed away.

“He had such a wonderful personality and always turned up to training every morning with a beaming smile on his face.

“He will be greatly missed, and our hearts go out to his wife and young daughter at this sad time.”