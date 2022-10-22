Newcastle are considering making an ambitious move for Real Madrid ace

According to reports in Italy, Newcastle United are considering signing Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio on a free transfer.

The midfielder’s current contract at Real Madrid expires in June, and he is a target for a number of Premier League clubs as uncertainty surrounds his future. The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs have all been reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on the Spaniard.

And now according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Shields Gazette), the 26 year old is ‘under consideration’ for a move to Newcastle United. According to the report, the Magpies hold a ‘long-standing interest‘ in the Real Madrid player which started immediately after the takeover by PIF-led consortium.

As things currently stand, Asensio will be free to speak with clubs at the turn of the year, though Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that he could still stay at the Bernabeu. He told AS earlier this week (via 90min):

“We haven’t talked about the issue of Asensio’s contract. He has played little but when he does, he shows that he can do it.

He has been decisive and he will have more minutes in the future, and after the World Cup we will talk about his contractual position.”

The club’s takeover has now put them in a position to compete with the big boys for some of football’s biggest names. They have certainly looked like a strong team this season, losing only once to Liverpool, sitting just 2 points off 4th. And despite the fact that it is still early in the season, they appear to be a team capable of finishing in the top six.