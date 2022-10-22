Nottingham Forest fans slammed for offensive chants taunting the Hillsborough tragedy

Nottingham Forest fans have been slammed after offensive chants were heard directed at Liverpool fans during their 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

They were heard chanting ‘always the victim’ right from the start of the match. This chant is known to be negatively associated with the tragic Hillsborough disaster in 1989, in which 97 Liverpool fans tragically died during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Forest.

They were also heard chanting ‘sign on’, a chant intended to be an insult to Liverpool and Everton fans at a time when the people of Merseyside were going through an economical crisis.

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle was first to report the offensive chants coming from the home supporters. He tweeted: “Always the victims” is the shout from a group of Forest fans. Some were already singing “Sign on” before the game had even started.

And James Pearce shortly after reported that the chants continued throughout the first half of the game. He tweeted: ‘Always the victims’ for the third time from the Forest fans.’

One fan also pointed out the audacity of Nottingham fans to be mocking the tragedy when it could easily have been them at the opposite end.

Nottingham Forest fans, who fortunately for them had the opposite end at Hillsborough in 1989, showing all their self-awareness there. Grim https://t.co/8CN1wte1ny — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) October 22, 2022

This was the second time in a week that offensive Hillsborough chants mocked Liverpool fans. Last week, City fans were heard singing the ‘vile chants’, prompting Liverpool to issue a statement following the game.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” read a club statement. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.