Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool team news: Darwin Nunez and Thiago out for the Reds

Liverpool travel to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League’s early Saturday game as they look to win three games in a row for the first time this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look somewhat rejuvenated after this week’s results, beating both Manchester City and West Ham, with a win today making it three wins in a row for the Reds – the first time they will have achieved the feat this season in the Premier League.

Klopp has made five changes from the midweek win over West Ham with James Milner, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott coming into the side.

Thiago is absent for Liverpool today with an ear infection, whilst Darwin Nunez is not being risked after feeling hamstring in midweek, reports Neil Jones.

Our line-up to take on Nottingham Forest today ??#NOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 22, 2022

As for Nottingham Forest, it has been a rough return to the Premier League for Steve Cooper’s side as the newly promoted team are stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Forest have not won a match since beating West Ham back in August but did pick up a good point midweek away to Brighton.

Cooper has made two changes to his side for their clash with Liverpool today with Cheikou Kouyate and Taiwo Awoniyi starting for the hosts.