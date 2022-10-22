Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has shared a significant update on the future of Jesse Marsch ahead of their game at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Leeds lost 2-0 to Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday, which leaves the Yorkshire side 16th in the table and the pressure is mounting on manager Jesse Marsch.

The Whites have lost three games in a row and are winless in seven and with Fulham coming to Elland Road on Sunday, the American coach needs a win to ease the pressure on him and his side.

Writing in his latest piece for The Athletic, Phil Hay has stated that Marsch is set to remain in charge for the Fulham clash.

Hay states that Marsch still has support from the Leeds board, even though away supporters at the King Power Stadium criticised his decisions and sang the name of their beloved former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Following Bielsa was always going to be tough for the American coach but the former RB Leipzig boss has the ability to get Leeds back to winning ways.