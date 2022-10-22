PIF to secure major off-field Newcastle agreement, ‘will get done’ – Journalist

Newcastle fan favourite Bruno Guimaraes is expected to sign a new contract with the club, according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano last week that Newcastle are ‘planning to offer’ the Brazilian a new contract with an increase in salary a major part of the negotiations. The Italian journalist also claimed that the player is being monitored by some of the top clubs including Real Madrid. However, the club’s football director, Dan Ashworth, has stated that the player is not for sale.

Newcastle are planning to offer Bruno Guimarães a new contract very soon, including salary increase as part of the negotiation as many top clubs are monitoring him after super performances. ?? #NUFC "We don't want to sell him", Dan Ashworth said in the last hours about Bruno. pic.twitter.com/4RgTt4uIpw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2022

And despite the interest from Madrid, Bailey believes that the player is ‘happy’ at Newcastle, and the club are set to offer him a ‘big deal’ which will put the rumours to bed. While discussing the Brazilian’s future on the latest episode of the Talking Transfers podcast, he said (30:00):

“So yeah, it’s one where this will get done guys but I think it’s towards the end of the season. There’s no hurry, he’s happy. They’ll backdate it if need to but yeah, rather than leaving I think we will see Newcastle tie him down.

“And as I said this will be a big deal because this will show Newcastle really move into that next level.”

This will be music to the ears of Newcastle fans who have quickly fallen in love with the midfield maestro. Bruno has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league, having made an outstanding start to life in the Premier League despite only being in the country for less than a year.

And Newcaslte will also be making a big statement of their own by tying him down to a new contract in response to interest from the likes of Real Madird.