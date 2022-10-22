(Video) Roy Keane gets heated when discussing Ronaldo’s treatment at Man Utd

Roy Keane has backed his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward faced disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute when United faced Tottenham Hotspur midweek at Old Trafford. He departed the stadium early as his teammates saw out a well fought 2-0 win.

Ronaldo was consequently omitted from United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday and forced to train alone. He has since addressed the situation on his Instagram.

Roy Keane backs Ronaldo:

Accompanied by Gary Neville and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Sky Sports, Keane addressed the situation, saying: “He [Ronaldo] certainly feels that he’s been unfairly treated. When you get that as a senior pro, it’s almost justified anger, he is going to react that way, but he’s got flaws like everyone else.

?? "Manchester United are a better team without him" ? Rumour has it the Cristiano Ronaldo debate on Saturday Night Football is STILL going on… ??? pic.twitter.com/Ay00tjoXvX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2022

“He [Ten Hag] is talking about spirit after the game, don’t you think that’s a message to Ronaldo?

“I guarantee you if Ronaldo had played most of the games then he’d be the leading goalscorer.”

Regarding United’s form, he added: “Ten Hag has obviously got big decisions, he’s got to win football matches, but he’s not winning enough of them. United are fifth in the league.

“They beat Spurs the other night and I thought they won the European Cup. They beat Spurs. They beat them last year and Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.”