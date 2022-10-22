Sources close to Vladimir Coufal share his reaction to West Ham abuse this week

Sources close to Vladimir Coufal have shared that he will continue to work hard for his spot at West Ham after receiving online abuse.

According to The Athletic, the Czech defender is feeling fine after he was forced to delete and block some accounts over online abuse after the Hammers’ 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend.

West Ham have played since losing 1-0 to Liverpool on Wednesday but Coufal did not feature at Anfield with Ben Johnson taking his place at right-back.

Writing about Coufal’s situation, The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas stated: “These are just a few examples of supporters overstepping the line.

“The minority often ruin it for the majority, who even in times of frustration, will never think to abuse players. Those close to Coufal say he is fine and will continue to work hard for the team.”

Coufal has been at West Ham since 2020 and has been a solid player for the Hammers ever since. The right-back has struggled lately but that should not undermine the work he has done previously for the club and no player ever deserves abuse.